Bayern Munich provide update on Sadio Mane's injury

Injured Sadio Mane 86798090 .jfif Sadio Mane picks up an injury in Bayern's win over Werder Bremen

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FC Bayern Munich have announced that Sadio Mane will miss their final game of the year against Schalke due to an injury.

In a statement released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the club fail to mention the extent of Mane's injury, stating that there will be further tests carried out in the next few days.

Bayern also cited that they are in contact with the Senegalese medical team within the period.

“Sadio Mané has picked up an injury and he won’t be available for game against Schalke. Further tests will follow in the next few days — Bayern is in contact with the medical team of Senegalese Football Association,” the statement reads.

An earlier report by the French outlet L'Equipe indicated that Mane suffered a tendon injury that will keep him off the lawn for several weeks. Meanwhile, the World Cup is 11 days away from starting, hence, Mane may not be available.

Mane suffered an injury in Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Senegal, who released their final 26-man squad for the World Cup on November 8, would have to name a replacement for their deputy skipper if it turns out he cannot be available for the competition.

