Bayern Munich's official statement on Sadio Mane's injury

In a statement titled Sadio Mane sidelined, the club wrote: "Sadio Mane has suffered an injury to the head of his right fibula in FC Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen. Africa's Footballer of the Year will miss Saturday's game against Schalke.
"Further examinations will follow in the coming days. FC Bayern is also in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association."
How it happened
Sadio Mané had to go off after 20 minutes of FC Bayern's 6-1 win at home to Werder Bremen. "He took a blow to his tibial plateau. It's a painful spot.
"He'll have to have an X-ray to see what's happened," coach Julian Nagelsmann said at his post-match press conference. Bayern's final game of the year is on Saturday away at Schalke.
