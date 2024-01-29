Sports

Sports
Bayern Munich set to complete signing 16-year-old Ghanaian Jonah Kusi-Asare

Jonah Kusi Asare GFA4jc1W4AATG J.jfif Jonah Kusi-Asare

Mon, 29 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich have made significant strides in their pursuit of 16-year-old Ghanaian talent Jonah Kusi-Asare.

The German giants are reportedly planning medical tests for the rising star, currently with Swedish club AIK Solna.

AIK Solna reportedly rejected Bayern Munich's initial €4 million offer for Kusi-Asare, holding firm on their valuation of €6 million.

Despite the setback, Bayern are resolute in securing the services of the promising striker, and it appears they are progressing toward an agreement.

Recent developments from transfer expect Fabrizio Romano indicate that Bayern Munich is keen on finalizing the transfer in the January window.

The proposed deal for Kusi-Asare includes a comprehensive deal worth €6.5 million.

Additionally, the plan involves the young talent playing for Bayern's B team and also training with the first team.

This latest move by Bayern comes amid competition, as both Club Brugge and PSV have expressed interest in signing Jonah Kusi-Asare.



