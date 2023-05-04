14
Bayern Munich to terminate Sadio Mane's contract - Reports

Sadio Mane .jfif Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed to part ways with Senegalese forward Sadio Mane at the end of the season.

German transfer journalist, Christian Falk reports that the Bundesliga giants are willing to let go of Sadio Mane after just a year.

The two-time African footballer of the year joined the Bavarians in 2022 summer, signing a three-year deal.

He has had an underwhelming season coupled with injuries, hence, has been included in potential departures in the coming summer transfer.

Sadio Mane is currently isolated following his burst-up with teammate Leroy Sane in April 2023.

Other reports further indicate that Bayern are considering a possible swap of Sadio Mane for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. However, Mane's high wages could prove a stumbling block.

A report by Sky Sports in April 2023 claimed that the German giant will find any means of transferring the Senegalese.

“Bayern will try everything to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn’t fit his system.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
