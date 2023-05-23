Bayern legend Lothar Matthaus buys Accra Lions

L-R Ibrahim Tanko (head coach), Lothar Matthaus and Oliver Konig (chairman)

Former Germany captain and world cup winner, Lothar Herbert Matthaus, has officially bought the majority stake in Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions.

According to German outlet Der Spiegel, the Bayern Munich legend has named previous owners, Ghana international Frank Acheampong and football agent Oliver Konig as partners.



Other reports claim that the stake bought by the German was worth €2 million.



Speaking with Bild, Matthaus said his purchase aimed at the business side of football, given the enormous talents available in the country.



"Of course, it's a business model. Ghana has always had a huge potential for talent, you can see that in the national team."



The former Inter Miland man added that his objective is to nurture talents for the European market.

"We want to bring young players to Europe. On a serious path and already well-trained. That's why investments are also made here in the training area."



Accra Lions was founded in 2015. The club has progressed steadily since and now plays in the country's top flight.



They occupy the 9th position on the 2022/2023 Ghantable with 44 points with one match to end the season.



EE/OGB