Bayern star Sadio Mane starts training after lengthy injury

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane

Senegal star, Sadio Mane has resumed training as he marks his return from a long layoff.

Mane was been on the sidelines since November 2022 when he suffered an injury in Bayern Munich's big win over Werder Bremen.



In a video posted by Bayern on Twitter, Mane who had an individual session expressed his excitement to be back on the field.



"It's a great feeling, yeah. After nice holidays, you come back. Long holidays, yeah. Very long holidays but finally. I can't wait."



Mane suffered an injury in Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

He was initially named in Senegal's final squad for the 2022 World Cup with hopes of a return to full fitness in the course of the tournament, but his unavailability was confirmed after surgery.



Sadio Mane missed the tournament in Qatar as Senegal only managed to reach the round of 16 stage, where they got eliminated by England.





Great to see you out there again, Sadio! ????#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/7sGOLlEbkG — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 24, 2023

