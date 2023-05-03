4
Bayern to swap Sadio Mane for Nigeria's Victor Osimhen - Report

Sadio Mane 465789856.jfif Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich have set sights on a possible swap of Sadio Mane for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to reports in Germany.

German transfer journalist, Christian Falk reports that the Bundesliga giants are willing to let go of Sadio Mané in the summer transfer. The report further indicates that although the swap is possible, Mane's high wages could prove a stumbling block.

Sadio Mane is currently isolated following his burst-up with teammate Leroy Sane in April 2023.

A report by Sky Sports in April 2023 claimed that the German giant will find any means of transferring the Senegalese.

“Bayern will try everything to offload Sadio Mane in the summer. From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans with Mane as he doesn’t fit his system.”

The two-time African footballer of the year joined the Bavarians in 2022 summer, signing a three-year deal.

He has had an underwhelming season coupled with injuries, hence, has been included in potential departures in the coming summer transfer.

