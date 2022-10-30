Be bold and firm on player call-ups - Kwesi Nyantakyi tasks Otto Addo

Kwesi Nyantakyi, former GFA president

Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has urged Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to be bold and firm on his player call-up.

Player invitations to the national team over the years have dominated the media for the wrongs with reports constantly emerging that bosses and leadership of the FA have been influencing player call-up.



However, the former CAF Vice President speaking in an interview reiterated that no responsible coach will permit anyone to dictate for them in terms of choosing players.



According to him, it will not have any prestige and respect if any coach allows his call-up to be influenced.

"No coach worth his salt will allow somebody to dictate to him who should play and who should not play," he told Joy Sports.



“If any coach did that, then he’s not a coach because as a coach, the responsibility lies squarely at your doorstep," he added.



Otto Addo is expected to name his final 26-man squad for the Mundial on November 14 ebfore taking on Switzerland on November 19.