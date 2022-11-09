Be bold to speak out about interference in player selection - Otto Addo told

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Sports journalist Saddick Adams, popularly known as "Sports Obama," has urged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to be courageous and speak out about authorities interfering with his work with the national team.

According to Saddick Adams, it is a known fact that there are people in higher positions who are influencing Otto Addo to name Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Saddick Adams explained that Otto Addo must learn from CK Akonnor, who denied authorities interfering in his job but later spoke out after losing his job.



According to him, Ghanaians will not forgive Otto Addo if he is influenced to name players who do not deserve to play in the World Cup.



"Be bold to speak if anyone is influencing your call-ups," Saddick Adams said on Angel TV on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



"We don't want to return from World Cup for you to say something else. Speak now or forever hold your peace because you would have lost trust by then," he stated.

Otto Addo is rumoured to have dropped players like Majeed Ashimeru, Joseph Paintsil, and Jeffery Schlupp from Ghana's final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



JNA/BOG