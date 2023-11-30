Be careful when you come to Kumasi - Jay Bahd warns Black Stars bodyguard over harrassment

Ghanaian musician, Jay Bahd, has warned Black Stars' bodyguard, Aziz to watch his steps whenever he visits Kumasi.

The Kumasi-based rapper's warning stems from Aziz harassing him when he visited the Black Stars' playing during their training at the Baba Yara Stadium ahead of the game against Madagascar on November 17, 2023.



According to Jay Bahd, he went to the stadium to see Gideon Mensah who wanted to meet after several failed attempts to meet up in Europe.



"I went there to support my brothers because I had a call from Gideon Mensah. He's my brother but we had not met before. We thought of meeting in Paris but because of work I had to leave and he had a match. So when he came to Kumasi, we had to meet because Kumasi is ours. So I went there to meet him," he told ZionFelix TV.



Regarding the harassment, he advised Aziz to treat people with respect and warned him to be careful whenever he visits Kumasi.



"Whatever happened happened, it was one guy who wanted to cause trouble. I have changed and I have many people who love me because the fans even wanted to beat him to death, which he has to learn from and know my status. Whenever he is Kumasi, he needs to be careful and when he meets somebody he doesn't know he has to know how to treat the person."

"I love Ghana and I love my brothers so his issues weren't important to me. Because if you start something with me, you've poked 10,000s, so the fight he wanted was beyond him so I had to stop."



The Odo hitmaker also noted that regardless of Aziz's supposed disrespectful behaviour by trying to send him away, he met all the players.



"Yeah I met them, I met Kudus and everyone. Joseph Paintsil, Gideon Mensah, and everyone."



Jay Bahd visited the team during their final training on Thursday, November 17, 2023, ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.



In a video shared by Angel TV on, the Black Stars' bouncer was spotted preventing the artiste from entering the pitch while the players were training.

Moments later the musician was escorted from the pitch area by the police as he went to stand at the side to watch the team's training.



The fans who watched the training from the stands boo the bouncer for his act towards the Kumasi-based artiste.



Watch Jay Bahd's speak on his Baba Yara Stadium incident from the 22n minutes







EE/KPE