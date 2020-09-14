Sports News

Be humble – Kofi Abban posts cryptic message amid infighting at Kotoko

Board member of Asante Kotoko, Kofi Abban

In all the rumours that have been flying around about the impasse between Nana Yaw Amponsah and the board of Kotoko, one name that has featured prominently is Kofi Abban.

It has been alleged that he is the board member who exchanged heated words with Nana Yaw Amponsah at a meeting between the board and the CEO.



Kofi Abban, as per media reportage has fallen out with the new CEO and there is no turning back in their relationship.



According to the rumours, one of the board members at the meeting, told Nana Yaw Amponsah that “wo small boy, wo mpese wo betie hwee to wit you small boy, you don’t want to listen to anything”.



On Monday, September 14, 2020, Kofi Abban made a post on Twitter which has been interpreted by some people as a dig at Nana Yaw Amponsah.



Kofi Abban in the post advised that irrespective of one’s intelligence and expertise, humility is crucial to the person’s success.

He emphasized that for one to become a successful leader, one must be humble.



“No matter how smart, successful, good-looking or special you are, it doesn’t hurt to be humble. To develop into a better leader and a better person, it’s important to practice humility. And remember always, that nothing lasts forever”, he posted.



Meanwhile, a key member of the club’s supporters’ wing has appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu to dissolve the board.



Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the Circles 8 chairman of Kotoko’s National Chapters Group has beseeched Otumfuo to reconstitute new board for Nana Yaw.



According to him, from what he has heard as the disagreement that ensued between Nana Yaw Amponsah and the board, there is no way the latter could work with the board.

He expressed belief in Nana Yaw Amponsah to steer the club to its intended heights but said he can only achieve that with a new board.



“I will call on Otumfuo to dissolve the board because what is currently happening in the board is not what any supporter envisaged. What is going on is detrimental to the development of the club,” he told Benedict Kwadwo Mensah on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Morning Show.





