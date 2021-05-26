Beach Soccer League coming - Yaw Ampofo Ankrah confirms

Members of the Beach Soccer committee in a photo with the GFA General Secretary

• The Beach Soccer Committee has engaged the GFA over the return of the league

• Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, the chairman of the committee is confident the league will return soon



• The committee will in the coming days roll out modalities for the return of the league



The Ghana Beach Soccer Competitions Committee has met with the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association to deliberate on modalities for the roll out of the upcoming beach soccer season.



Expectations are high that the ongoing nationwide restrictions and ban on activities at beaches will likely to be lifted in the coming weeks.



In 2011, Ghana became the first county in Africa to have a fully fledged national Beach Soccer League with a first and lower division competing for honours under the CSR Sanitation sponsorship of CalBank.



Since then, the game has spread across the coastal belt and for the first time, a team from the Eastern region Okere Rangers is expected to participate in the upcoming league.

As part of the sand sport relaunch, the GFA Beach Soccer committee is set to release a comprehensive schedule of events leading to the first league season since beach soccer was adopted at Congress by the local football controlling body in 2019.



The FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo confirmed that a number of refresher courses will take place prior to the start of the season.



"For now I can confirm that the GFA is in talks with CAF to send down instructors for a referees course as well as coaches refresher courses. Dates are yet to be agreed on but as soon as we get the green light, the necessary details would be released to the media".



Meanwhile, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah the Committee Chairman, added that his team, after consultation with the GFA, will conclude on the format and number of teams that will participate in the new Beach Soccer League.



The last time a major beach soccer tournament was organized in Ghana was the hugely successful 2019 Super Cup won by Kedzi Havedzi Mighty Warriors. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought most tournaments and events to a halt.



Clubs from the Volta region still remain the dominant force and most successful in beach soccer, with Keta Sunset lifting 3 league titles while their rivals Kedzi Havedzi Mighty Warriors have won the title once.