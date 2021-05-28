Beat Kotoko and you will win the league- Don Bortey to Hearts of Oak

• Accra Hearts of Oak drew goalless with Asante Kotoko in the first round

• Both clubs now have 46 points after 26 games in the ongoing season



• Hearts of Oak will play Berekum Chelsea on matchday 27



Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Bernard Don Bortey has said that his former club has a huge chance of winning the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Don Bortey believes that the chances of Accra Hearts of Oak winning their first title since 2009 will increase if they beat their rivals Asante Kotoko when they host them at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians currently lead the Ghana Premier League table on goal difference and will host their rivals Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 31.

“With the 9 games remaining they should win seven and even draw two of the games, if they win the game against Kotoko they have won the league,” Don Bortey told Hearts TV on GTV Sports plus.



Accra Hearts of Oak will host Berekum Chelsea for the matchday 27 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 30, 2021.



Bernard Don Bortey won four Premier League titles with Accra Hearts of Oak.



You can also watch this week's episode of the GhanaWeb Friday Debate with Joel Eshun below:



