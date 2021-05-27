Beating Kotoko is like ‘eating fufu and palm nut soup with lots of meat’ – Aduana Stars GM

General Manager of Aduana Stars, Takyi Arhin

• Takyi Arhin is confident Aduana Stars will beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko

• He says it will be a significant boost for his side if they beat Kotoko



• A defeat for Kotoko and a victory for Hearts will see Hearts take a giant step towards winning the league



The matchday 26 topliner in the Ghana Premier League, GPL, is the match between Aduana Stars and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



The Porcupine Warriors make a trip to a ground that is yet to fetch them any victory since Aduana Stars joined the GPL.



The essence of the game has been heightened by the position of Kotoko who are second on the league table despite having the same points as rivals Hearts of Oak.

A defeat Kotoko will severely dent Kotoko's title hopes further especially if Hearts of Oak record a victory in their home game against Berekum Chelsea.



Reports indicate that the life patron of Aduana Stars has promised a handsome package for his side if they beat Kotoko.



The club's General Manager has shed light on the significance a victory over Kotoko will have on the club.



Takyi Arhin is quoted to have told Kumasi-based Ashh FM that “beating Kotoko at Dormaa is like eating fufu and palm nut soup with all kinds of meat.”