Beatrice Mawuli Golf records impressive results

Some of the winners with their trophies and medals

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

This year's of the edition Beatrice Mawuli Nyarko Memorial Golf was held in Sakumono on Saturday with some great display from the competitors.

Grouped in pros, seniors and amateurs, golfers recorded impressive records in their respective categories.



The organizer of the three-day competition, John Mawuli Nyarko also known as John Wonders described this year's edition (Third) as a huge success taking into account the large representation of participants and sponsors.



"l must admit that this year's- which is the third edition has been awesome, I least expected the tournament will happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to Tang Palace Hotel, M&J, Southey Contracting Offshore Division (Ensol Energy), Royal VVIP Transport and Micasso Spanish Design.



"The sponsors have been very supportive from day one, especially Tang Palace, the tournament keeps improving year after year. I am sure my late mom, in whose honour the competition was organized would be happy wherever she is. I lost her when I was just two years."



The Captain of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) added " I want this tournament to be one of the biggest PGA tournaments in Africa.

“I will like to pay tribute to the founders of the Celebrity Golf Club. Mr and Mrs Bill Tandoh Of blessed memory, Captain of Celebrity Mr David Rener and his team, Miss Jacqueline Bankah, HR Manager Niche chocolate as well as MDV Midea Agent.”



A-39 Stableford points handed the male category A (0-14) first prize to Teye Lartey, after beating Malcolm Watson by just a stroke, while Richard Agyei placed third.



Young Michael Kwame Nyarko, Kinder Paradise School, Prampram recorded a 44 points to finish first in the men's Category B division, while Fenen Amuzu and James Otoo followed with 41 and 36points respectively.



It was Joy Arkutu, who grabbed the ladies Category A event with a 35 Stableford points with Margaret Owusu Baah and Vivian Dick recording 32 and 28 points in that order.



Helen Appah emerged tops in the ladies Category B with a 40 Stableford points, while Georgina Andoh (28) beat Jenny Le on count back.

It was Doctor Paul Owusu Baah, who won the seniors ( 65years above) category.



Barry Yao Dzadey recorded 141 strokes to beat Vincent Torgah in the pros category.



Biggie Chibvuri finished third with 143 strokes.



And for their efforts, they received special cash prizes and trophies.

