Beautiful display of culture as burial items are presented at Atsu's funeral

Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There was a rich cultural display by a group believed to be from Ada where late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu hailed from.

The troupe numbering about twelve and carrying various items danced their way into the funeral grounds, displaying their rich culture.

Christian Atsu after the rites at the forecourt of the State House will be buried in Dogome which is in the Greater Accra Region.

Christian Atsu passed in February after his lifeless body was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The former Ghanaian International in his 7 years international career played at the World Cup and help Ghana finish second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he won the best player of the tournament.

He scored 10 goals in 65 appearances.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
