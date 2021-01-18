Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC: Issah Ibrahim rescues late point for Dreams at Bechem

Dreams picked a point on the road

Dreams Football Club came from behind to pick a valuable point at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park after drawing 1- 1 with Bechem United on Sunday.

The Hunters were in the ascendancy early in the game and deservedly took the lead courtesy of a tenth-minute penalty which was converted by captain Moro Salifu.



But they struggled to kill the game despite coming close on countless moments as they failed to convert the chances that came their way.



Dreams gradually warmed themselves into the contest and began to improve as the minutes went by.



Their breakthrough came in the 87th minute after they were awarded a penalty which was expectedly put away by Issah Ibrahim to level the score for the Still believe lads.



The result means the Hunters are without a win in two straight home games after back-to-back draws.

Dreams, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent run under their new gaffer having picked 4 points from a possible six.



Match Summary



Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC



(?? 10’ Moro Salifu | ?? 87’ Issah Ibrahim)