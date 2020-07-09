Sports News

Bechem United Chief confirms eight players will be sold after coronavirus

Bechem United FC

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bechem United, Nana Kwasi Darlington has confirmed that the club will part ways with eight key players after the Coronavirus pandemic that has wrecked the world.

Clubs have shown interest in the Hunters players after impressing in the scrapped 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.



According to Nana Kwasi Darlington, the players are being tracked by both domestic and foreign clubs forcing the team to do away with them.



He disclosed that several agents are on his neck demanding the services of his star man Prince Adu Kwabena who bagged 11 goals in 12 games in the GPL that has been cancelled.

“Currently, there are 43 agents who are chasing for the availability of our striker, Prince Adu Kwabena,” he told Nhyira FM



“Again, eight of our first eleven players will be sold out after this COVID-19 pandemic. We will replace them with our junior team players.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.