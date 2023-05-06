0
Bechem United aim to represent Ghana in CAF Champions League - Communications Director

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United Communications Director Emmanuel Gyasi Atuahene has said the club’s aim is to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

The team currently sit in second place on the league table, trailing Aduana Stars by three points with five matches to end the league campaign. The only way they can achieve their aim is to win the championship.

"For Bechem United, we are not surprised at all because we had a plan and the plan was to represent Ghana at either the Champions League level or Confederation Cup level within the shortest possible time and we started with this plan three seasons ago," Atuahene told Citi Sports.

"We believe everyone is playing his part according to the plan and it’s just a matter of time. For us, we are not surprised with our performance this season and we believe that we will surely get there," he added.

Bechem United will play against Medeama SC at Akoon Park on Sunday in their bid to close the gap on league leaders Aduana Stars.

