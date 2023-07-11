Bechem United appoint Bismark Kobi Mensah as head coach - Reports

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United FC have reportedly appointed Bismark Kobi Mensah as the club’s new Head Coach.
The former Karela United trainer replaces Kasim Mingle who recently departed the club to join Premier League newcomers, Nations FC.
It is said that the young tactician has penned a three-year contract with the Hunters, keeping him at the club until 2026. He makes a return to the club having served as an assistant back in 2016.
The 39-year-old trainer has found a new home after ending his short stint with Great Olympics. Mensah joined the two-time Ghana Premier League winners for the second half of the campaign and guided the club to safety.
Great Olympics opted not to continue with the former Black Galaxies assistant after re-appointing Annor Walker to steer affairs ahead of next season.
With the vast experience of the 39-year old, he is expected to strengthen Bechem United FC and maintain them in the top four finish during his stay and also build a team capable of clinching the league title having come close twice.
