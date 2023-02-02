1
Bechem United appoint Oti Akenteng as Technical Director

Oti Akenteng11 Former GFA Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League side, Behcem United have appointed coach Francis Oti Akenteng as the club's Technical Director.

According to a report filed by Happy FM, the former Ghana Football Association Technical Director has joined the Hunters on a three-year deal.

Coach Francis Oti Akenteng takes up the role at the Nana Fosu Gyabour Park after leaving his role as head coach of Division Two League side Asikem FC in 2022.

Oti Akenteng was appointed as the GFA Technical Director in 2009, a position he held until his contract ended in 2020.

He now joins Bechem United who are second on the 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League table with 26 points after 15 games.

