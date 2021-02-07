Bechem United beat Great Olympics 3-1

Olympics failed to continue with their impressive performances in the league so far

Bechem United recorded a resounding 3- 1 win over Great Olympics on match day-13 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

An impressive Bechem United performance saw the team score twice before the break with goals from Clinton Duodu and poster boy Hafiz Konkoni giving the home team the advantage.



Although Great Olympics will play well in the second half, they only managed to net a consolation through Charles Otu with Moro Salifu scoring to seal a massive 3-1 win for Bechem United at the end of the 90 minutes.

The team from the capital today played as a guest to the side from Bechem in a match that is serving as a matchday 13 fixture of the 2020/2021 league season.



High on confidence after recording back-to-back wins, Great Olympics failed to continue the fine form and have been brushed aside.