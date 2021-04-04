Bechem United beat Liberty Professionals 2-0

Sun, 4 Apr 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Bechem United ended the game with a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals on Sunday afternoon.
The Hunters could not make it count in the first half but made amends in the second period.
In the 56th minute, a good strike from Emmanuel Annor broke the deadlock.
They then sealed the deal in the 92nd minute thanks to a strike from Annor Boakye.
Bechem are now 7th on the log with 27 points and Liberty are 17th with just 15 points.
