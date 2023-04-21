0
Bechem United coach Kasim Ocansey confident about beating Hearts of Oak

Kasim Ocansey Mingle Bechem United head coach, Kasim Ocansey

Fri, 21 Apr 2023

Bechem United head coach, Kasim Ocansey Mingle has said his charges are determined to beat giants Hearts of Oak to appease their fans.

Bechem United head into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat against Tamale City the last time out.

According to Ocansey, his team is assured and ready to beat the Phobians at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

“We are poised for victory against Hearts of Oak. They are ready to beat Hearts to compensate the fans at home after losing last weekend away.”

He added that he need not make excuses for absentees because he has players ready to fill the void.

“We don’t need to complain about the absence of some players ahead of the game. We build a team around every player not one person. So I believe those who will be given the chance will prove their worth” he said.

The Hunters are hoping to complete the double on Hearts of Oak after winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

Bechem United are 4th on the league table with 41 points while Hearts of Oak sits 3rd with 42 points.

