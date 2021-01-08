Bechem United demolish lower side Kapsport Management FC 11-0 in friendly

Bechem United players

Bechem United annihilated lower-tier side Kapsport Management FC 11-0 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Thursday, 7 January 2021, to prepare for their Ghana Premier League clash against King Faisal.

The Hunters fielded a strong squad and showed their pedigree as a top-flight side.



Impressive youngster Prince Kwabena Adu scored a hat-trick with a brace each from captain Moro Salifu and Abdoulaye.



The rest of the goals were scored by Felix Buabeng, Francis Adjei, Emmanuel Boahene and Abdul Karim.

Bechem face King Faisal at home on Sunday, 10 January 2021, determined to bounce back to winning after suffering an embarrassing defeat against Hearts of Oak.



The 2015 MTN Ghana FA Cup winners were clobbered 6-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.