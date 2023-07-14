Bechem United new coach Bismark Kobi Mensah eulogizes predecessor Kasim Mingle

Newly appointed Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Newly appointed Bechem United coach Bismark Kobi Mensah has heaped praise on his predecessor Kasim Ocansey Mingle for the marvelous work he did before his departure at the club.

Mingle departed the club at the end of the season to join Ghana Premier League newcomers, Nations FC.



However, the 2016 FA Cup champions has appointed Kobi Mensah to replace Kasim Mingle who led the club to finish third in the GPL last season.



The former Karela United trainer left Great Olympics after the expiration of his contract.



In an interview, the former Black Galaxies assistant coach commended Kasim Mingle for his outstanding performance during his spell with Bechem United.

"I will first of all commend Kassim Mingle. He has done a very good job at Bechem United. I have trained with them before and I always see a good team in Bechem. And again I've watched some of their matches and I can attest to the fact that they play very good football."



"I am also happy about the fact that we [Kassim Mingle and Kobi Mensah] have similarities in our style of coaching. I am also fortunate to have inherited the good players Kassim Mingle worked with," he told Onua Sports.



"We play attacking football. He always wants his team to control possession and that is the best way to play football. If you want to score goals you need the ball. If you want to defend you need the ball. If you don't want to concede a goal you need a ball. So controlling the game benefits in all aspects.



"It is a very good philosophy. Kassim Mingle believes in attacking football and I believe in the same philosophy.