Bechem United rally from behind to beat Eleven Wonders at home

Bechem United came from behind to beat Techiman Eleven Wonders 2-1 in match-day 11 of the Ghana Premier League.

The home side showed great character in the second half to snatch maximum points having gone down in the first half.



Samuel Boakye raced Eleven Wonders into the lead in the 26th minute with a calm finish.

Bechem United drew level from the penalty spot after Emmanuel Owusu Boakye expertly converted.



Talisman Hafiz Konkoni got Bechem United into the lead with 7minutes left on the clock before substitute Listowel Amankona got another for the host.