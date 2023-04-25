Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni sets sights on Ghana Premier League golden boot prize

Hafiz Konkoni

Striker Hafiz Konkoni of Bechem United is aiming for the coveted Ghana Premier League golden boot, after his 13th goal of the season against Hearts of Oak secured three crucial points for his team, elevating them to second place on the league table.

Despite placing Bechem United's objectives as his first priority, the 23-year-old forward is equally committed to being the league's leading scorer.



"Actually, this is one of my aims but firstly I want to help my club achieve our aim for this season. Secondly, I am aiming to win the goal king," he said.



Mezack Afriyie, who is on the verge of leaving Bechem United, has 12 goals while Stephen Mukwala of Kotoko and Abednego Tetteh of Bibiani Gold Stars have both scored 11 goals each.

Nonetheless, with Konkoni's tally of 13 goals, he is leading the golden boot race.



Bechem United currently occupy the second position on the league table with 44 points and are keen to put pressure on the table-topping Aduana Stars, who have 47 points.