Bechem United's Kwadwo Asamoah joins FK Spartaks Jurmala in Latvia

Bechem United youngster Kwadwo Asamoah

Talented Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Asamoah will continue his promising career in Latvia after agreeing to join FK Spartaks Jurmala.

The Bechem United youngster has signed a four-year contract with the top-flight side following some weeks of trial.



According to Transfer Market, the money involved in the deal is 50,000 euros.



The 18-year-old has been tipped to have a wonderful career since he burst onto the scene two years ago.

At the age of 15, he became the youngest player to play in the Ghana Premier League when he made his debut for Bechem United in a game against Inter Allies in March 2018.



He scored one goal in his two appearances for Bechem in the recently cancelled season.



Asamoah is expected to join his new teammates in the coming days.

