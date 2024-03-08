Bechem United sack head coach Bismark Kobi Mensah

Former Bechem United head coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United FC have dismissed head coach, Bismark Kobi Mensah.

Kobi Mensah's sacking comes after Bechem United's inconsistent performance in the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League which has seen them amass 26 points from 19 matches.



He led the Hunters to four wins, three defeats and three draws in his last ten games in charge. The immediate trigger for his sacking is the back-to-back defeats to Hearts of Oak and Nsoatreman.



The former Black Galaxies assistant manager took over in July 2023 after a successful spell at Karela United, replacing Kasim Ocansey.

According to Ghanasoccernet, former Great Olympics manager Annor Walaker is in line to replace Kobi Kyei as the new Bechem United manager.



They currently sit 9 points behind league leaders Samartex FC who are on 35 points and seven points off the relegation zone.



EE/EK