Bechem United secure signing of King Faisal goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu

Benjamin Asiedu has joined Bechem

Bechem United have successfully secured the signing of goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu ahead of the new season.

The shot-stopper joins the Hunters on a two-year deal from Kumasi King Faisal and is expected to provide competition in the goalkeeping department of the club.



Asiedu left the Isha Allah club after they suffered a demotion to the Ghana second-tier league at the end of the 2022/23 season.



"We have reached an agreement with Premier League side Bechem United for the transfer of our Goalkeeper Benjamin Asiedu. Thank you for your wonderful time with us. We wish you all the best," wrote King Faisal, confirming his transfer.

The goalkeeper will join the team for pre-season immediately as they round up preparations ahead of the commencement of the new campaign.



Bechem United begin the season with a trip to Nsoatreman FC.