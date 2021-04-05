Bechem United sinks Liberty Professionals

Bechem United squad

Bechem United worsened the plight of Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) with a 2-0 win at the Fosu Gyeabour Park on Bechem on Sunday.

Two goals in the second half from Bechem United sealed victory for them over the Dansoman lads, who could have had a better result following their wastefulness in front of the goal.



The home side took the lead, 16 minutes inside the second half through Emmanuel Annor before capping a fine display with a brilliant strike from Annor Boakye in added time.

The victory gives Bechem United a great start to life in the second round of the 2020/21 GPL though Liberty Professionals looked the hungrier of the two sides throughout the game.



Bechem United have moved to 7th place with 27 points, whilst Liberty Professionals are in the bottom half of the table as they sit in 17th place with 15 points