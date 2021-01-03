Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni blames poor officiating for Hearts defeat

Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni blames referee Latif Qadari for his side's humiliating 6-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.

The league leaders had a man down in the 38th minute of the game as Emmanuel Asante got sent off after a second yellow card.



A brace from Victor Aidoo and a goal each from Abdul Manaf, Abdul Lawali, Ansah Botchwey and Benjamin Afutu saw the Phobians cruise to a comfortable victory at the Accra Sports stadium.



"What happened is not our fault, because I don’t want to comment about officiating issue here. But you have to remove the Monkey out of the Pot of soup before it turns to a human hand.

"They say game-changer, but what I observed is not good for the game, and I think they should do something about that," Hafiz said after the game.



"The result is very humiliating but I will urge our fans to keep on supporting us, the game did not go the way we wanted it due to one reason or the other, but I can say it was a nice game."



Bechem United remain on top of the league table with 14 points while Hearts of oak climb up to 2nd after seven games played thus far.