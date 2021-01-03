Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni blames poor officiating for Hearts defeat

Bechem United striker Hafiz Konkoni blames referee Latif Qadari for his side's humiliating 6-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League.
The league leaders had a man down in the 38th minute of the game as Emmanuel Asante got sent off after a second yellow card.
A brace from Victor Aidoo and a goal each from Abdul Manaf, Abdul Lawali, Ansah Botchwey and Benjamin Afutu saw the Phobians cruise to a comfortable victory at the Accra Sports stadium.
"What happened is not our fault, because I don’t want to comment about officiating issue here. But you have to remove the Monkey out of the Pot of soup before it turns to a human hand.
"They say game-changer, but what I observed is not good for the game, and I think they should do something about that," Hafiz said after the game.
"The result is very humiliating but I will urge our fans to keep on supporting us, the game did not go the way we wanted it due to one reason or the other, but I can say it was a nice game."
Bechem United remain on top of the league table with 14 points while Hearts of oak climb up to 2nd after seven games played thus far.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Umar Manaf wins Man of the Match Award in Hearts' heavy win against Bechem United
- Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni blames referee for 6-1 defeat to Hearts of Oak
- Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen warns against complacency after heavy win over Bechem
- 2020/2021 GPL Preview: AshantiGold SC vs Berekum Chelsea- Wounded Miners out for blood against Chelsea
- 2020/2021 GPL Preview: Aduana Stars vs Great Olympics, Ogya Lads vow to start year right to turn around season
- Read all related articles