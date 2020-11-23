Bechem United target top 4 as Moro Salifu warns away teams

Bechem defeated WAFA 1-0

Captain of Bechem United FC, Moro Salifu has indicated that the team intends to make a fortress out of their Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem.

The Hunters did hunt down WAFA on match week 2 of the Ghana Premier League as Hafiz Wontah Konkoni’s solitary strike was enough to hand them their first win of the campaign.



The game was the first for Bechem at their home grounds and Moro Salifu who helped marshal and run affairs from the middle for his side says they want to make the venue a dreaded one for visiting teams.



He believes being able to do this will enhance their dreams of making the Top 4 spots at the end of the season.

“This season, we want to make the top 4. This is our first home match and we want to make sure teams struggle to pick points at this grounds. We will approach our subsequent games with this mentality until the end of the season,” the 21-year-old revealed during the post-match interview.



Bechem United have 4 points after 2 games and remain unbeaten so far.