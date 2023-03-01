Bechem United wary of Kotoko’s attacking threat ahead of midweek clash

Head coach of Bechem United, Kasim Mingle

The head coach of Bechem United, Kasim Mingle has indicated that his team is ready for the clash against Asante Kotoko in midweek.

On Wednesday, March 1, the Hunters will play as guests to the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Ahead of the game, Coach Kassim Mingle says he is aware of the attacking threat of Asante Kotoko.



According to him, his team has prepared well and will fight for the win.

“Their strikers are very good, especially Mukwala, Morrison, Rashid, and Mfegue. They are good but I clearly do not know what’s happening but they are dangerous when they find their feet in a game,” the Bechem United coach said as quoted by Ghanasportspage.



Coach Kassim Mingle added, “We will go into the game with a Strong mindset and a full force like it’s our last league match in winning the Ghana Premier league”



The clash between Asante Kotoko and Bechem United will kick off at 3pm at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow.