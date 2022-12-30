1
Before Pele football was just a sport - Neymar pays emotional tribute to Pele

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazil star and Paris Saint-German forward, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has penned an emotional tribute to football great Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known commonly as Pele after his passing.

Pele, after a protracted illness, was pronounced dead on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Neymar took to Instagram to pay his tribute to the 'football king', highlighting how Pele changed football.

"Before Pele, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pele football was just a sport. Pele has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment Gave voice to the poor, blacks, and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He's gone but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER!!" he wrote.

Pele led Brazil to three World Cup triumphs and set the record of becoming the only player to win three World Cup trophies.

He held the record for the most goals scored for Brazil with 77 goals in 92 matches until Neymar equaled the record with his goal against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar, like Pele, played for Santos before moving to Europe, although the latter left for the United States at the end of his career.

Pele passed on at age 82.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
