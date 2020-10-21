Being a captain comes with challenges; stay and fight for your place - Taylor to Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Former Black Stars midfielder, Charles Taylor has advised goalkeeper Felix Annan to stay at Asante Kotoko and fight for his place.

Annan, 25, has over the years established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League where he has on several occasions been part of the Black Stars team.



For reasons not explained, Felix Annan played second fiddle to Kwame Baah for the most part of the 2019/2020 football season.



While many share different opinions on the matter, it looks as if he is no longer considered as the first choice goalkeeper for Asante Kotoko.

Making matters much difficult, the club has recently signed highly-rated goalkeeper Razak Abalora after the goalkeeper ended his stay at Azam FC.



Despite the tough competition, Charles Taylor insists that Felix Annan must stay and fight for his place in the Asante Kotoko team.



"Felix Annan should stay in the club and fight for his position he should know that if you are a captain you will face all these challenges. He should stay at Kotoko", the retired footballer said in an interview with Hot FM.