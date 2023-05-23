2
Being a footballer doesn't mean you will be a successful coach - Laryea Kingston

Laryea Kingston T (2) Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston has explained that playing football does not automatically guarantee success as a coach.

He believes that ex-players must acquire the necessary experience and expertise to excel in coaching roles.

In recent times, there have been calls for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to involve former footballers at various levels of the country's football system. While some ex-players have already been given opportunities, others are still awaiting consideration.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Kingston who serves as the assistant coach for the Black Starlets expressed his view that former footballers must earn their place in the football industry by demonstrating competence.

"When you are managing a football club, there are numerous areas where former players can contribute. However, they should possess the required competency for the job they are seeking," Kingston explained.

He cautioned against the assumption that playing football at a high level automatically qualifies someone to be a coach. The former Black Stars player emphasized the importance of education and understanding the nuances of coaching, as it differs from playing the game.

“You should be competent enough. Most former players think ‘because I have played football to the highest level I can be a coach. [No] You have to go through education to know where you are. Playing football is different,” Kingston said.

JNA/OGB

