Being a legend not enough, go to school - GFA Exco member scolds Stephen Appiah

Oduro Sarfo Scaled Executive member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo has suggested to ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah to seek professional knowledge in football administration before seeking a top role in Ghana football.

His statement is in response to Stephen Appiah's comment that football is run by footballers with insight and not big grammar.

In an interview with Onua FM, Oduro Sarfo cited former Barcelona forward and Cameroon president Samuel Eto'o as an example stating that being a legend is not enough to become a football administrator.

“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he can better himself academically. He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” he told Onua FM.

Stephen Appiah, in his trending interview with Sompa Radio, claimed footballers run the football, adding that it is about insight and not grammar.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.

