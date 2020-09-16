Sports News

Being an Ayew comes with a lot of pressure - Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker , Jordan Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew believes that there is a 'certain' pressure associated with his surname due to the incredible feats achieved by his father, Abedi "Pele" Ayew.

Abedi was a multiple winner of the African footballer of the year and also clinched the UEFA Champions League with Marseille in the 1990s. He was the first Ghanaian to achieve that feat.



In an interview with Daily Mail, Jordan revealed that the achievements of his father has put some level of pressure on his personal career.



"There is pressure with being an Ayew, of course,' he says. 'Whenever you go somewhere, people just say, 'It's because of his dad'. Do I ever think my career would have been easier if I wasn't an Ayew? It would certainly have been different."

He added: "People back home expect a lot from us,' he says. 'Sometimes when I play for the national team, I see my family in the stadium and I see their faces — it's like they have more pressure than us."



"Sometimes my mum and aunties can't watch because they hear the comments of people around them — it's just a football game."

