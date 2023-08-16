Belgian-Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku to join Manchester City on a 5-year deal

Jeremy Doku

Talented youngster, Jeremy Doku is set to join English Premier League champions Manchester City in a big money move.

The English club after winning the treble last season understand that the stakes are high if they want to continue to dominate the domestic league while competing in Europe.



To ensure manager Pep Guardiola is well resourced, the big men running Manchester City are working closely with the manager to bring in needed reinforcements.



In the last few weeks, one of the talents linked with a possible move to the English Premier League giants is Jeremy Doku.



There is now confirmation that the Belgian attacker who is of Ghanaian descent has agreed to a five year deal to become new player of Manchester City.

The talented forward agreed to join the Citizens after talking to City manager Pep Guardiola.



Jeremy Doku, 21, is now waiting for Manchester City and his club Stade Rennais FC to agree on a deal for him to seal his transfer.



Checks have revealed that the fee that will be involved in the transfer of the forward will be around 55 million euros.



Jeremy Doku is being signed as replacement for Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez who left Manchester City this summer.