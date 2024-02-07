Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet applies for Black Stars job - Reports

Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet

Belgian trainer, Tom Saintfiet, has reportedly applied for the vacant Black Stars head coach role.

A report filed by SportsWorldgahan claims the former technical director of the Nigeria Super Eagles has a keen interest in becoming the next Black Stars coach.



Saintfiet, before his application, was one of the highly recommended managers to take up the role due to his recent achievement with The Gambia.



Saintfiet has rich experience of African football having managed six countries since taking his first Africa coaching role in 2008.



He has managed Malawi, Namibia, Ethiopia, Togo, Zimbabwe and The Gambia. Aside from national teams, he has managed South African side Free State Stars and Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Above all, his success with the Gambia has put him on a higher pedestal, aiding him to draw interest from top countries on the continent.



Tom Saintfiet, 50, in his six-year spell laid the foundation for Gambia football. He qualified the Scorpions for their first AFCON in 2021 and earned them their best finish by exiting at the quarter-final stage.



He stepped down from his role in 2023 after failing to progress from the group stage at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



EE/EK