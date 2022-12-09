Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet linked to vacant Black Stars job - Reports

Gambia head coach, Tom Saintfiet

Gambia's head coach, Tom Saintfiet, has reportedly entered the race to become the next Black Stars coach.

According to reports, Saintfiet has his name penciled in by the Ghana Football Association and could land the Black Stars job to take over from Otto Addo.



Saintfiet, 49, is the current manager of the Gambia national football team. He qualified the country for their first African Cup of Nations in 2021, leading them to a quarter-final finish.



He has extensive experience in African football, having taken over as Namibia's head coach in 2008.



Since then, he has led Zimbabwe, Malawi, Togo, Ethiopia, and now The Gambia. The Belgian has also worked in Nigeria as a technical advisor.

At the moment, Chris Hughton and George Boateng are favourites for the vacant position after Otto Addo stepped down a few weeks ago.



The aforementioned managers worked with Otto Addo as technical advisor and assistant, respectively.



