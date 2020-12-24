Belgium giants Club Brugge interested in Ghanaian forward Godwin Bentil

Ghanaian forward, Godwin Bentil

Belgium league leaders Club Brugge are interested in signing Ghanaian forward Godwin Bentil, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Le Havre forward has been on the radar of the Jupiler Pro League side after an explosive start to life in Ligue II.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that representatives of Club Brugge have met with the agent of the player to discuss a possible move in the winter transfer window.



It is expected that the two parties will agree on personal terms before Le Havre make a decision on a transfer fee.



Bentil has been in good form for Le Havre, having played seven times and netted twice for the club in the ongoing Ligue II.



He last played for the club in November after recovering from COVID-19, before picking up an injury that has kept him out for a while.

The 19-year-old replaced compatriot Ebenezer Assifuah, who joined FC Pau on a free transfer.



The forward joined Le Harve's developmental squad on a four-year deal in 2018 from Ghanaian side Attram D'Visser Academy.



He scored six goals and provided four assists in 11 matches.



He was a member of Ghana's Under-17 squad which qualified for the CAF U-17 Championship in Niger but failed to make the squad after failing a mandatory MRI scan.