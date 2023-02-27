Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku scores to power Stade Rennes to victory over Nantes

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku was on target on Sunday as Stade Rennes secured an away win in the French Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old was handed a starting role when his side faced off against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.



Djiku, who lasted 55 minutes put up an impressive performance to help his side secure three points at away.



The winger’s strike in the 19th-minute mark was enough for the visitors to pick victory in the week 25 fixture.

The goal is Doku’s first of the season in 18 Ligue 1 game.



Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as Rennes secure a narrow win over their opponent.