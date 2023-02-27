0
Menu
Sports

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku scores to power Stade Rennes to victory over Nantes

Jeremy Doku Club.jpeg Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku

Mon, 27 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku was on target on Sunday as Stade Rennes secured an away win in the French Ligue 1.

The 20-year-old was handed a starting role when his side faced off against Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on Sunday.

Djiku, who lasted 55 minutes put up an impressive performance to help his side secure three points at away.

The winger’s strike in the 19th-minute mark was enough for the visitors to pick victory in the week 25 fixture.

The goal is Doku’s first of the season in 18 Ligue 1 game.

Despite creating numerous scoring opportunities, both teams were unable to find the back of the net as Rennes secure a narrow win over their opponent.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Related Articles: