Ben Fokuo appointed as Black Princesses head coach

Coach Ben Fokuo will be leading the Black Princesses for a year

Ben Fokuo has been appointed as Head Coach of the Black Princesses.

The former Ghana player now takes over as Coach of the female U-20 national team after working as Black Starlets Coach for one year.



Ben Fokuo replaces Yussif Basigi and will be assisted by Imoro Amadu and Dora Zuta as assistants one and two respectively.



Here is the full list of the Technical team for the Black Princesses:



Ben Fokuo - Head Coach



Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach



Dora Zutah - Assistant Coach

Nassanu Yakubu – Goal Keepers Trainer



Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor



Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist



Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse



Felix Bewu - Welfare Officer



Genevieve Clottey - Equipment Officer