0
Menu
Sports

Ben Fokuo appointed as Black Princesses head coach

Coach Ben Fokuo.jpeg Coach Ben Fokuo will be leading the Black Princesses for a year

Thu, 22 Apr 2021 Source: ghanafa.org

Ben Fokuo has been appointed as Head Coach of the Black Princesses.

The former Ghana player now takes over as Coach of the female U-20 national team after working as Black Starlets Coach for one year.

Ben Fokuo replaces Yussif Basigi and will be assisted by Imoro Amadu and Dora Zuta as assistants one and two respectively.

Here is the full list of the Technical team for the Black Princesses:

Ben Fokuo - Head Coach

Imoro Amadu - Assistant Coach

Dora Zutah - Assistant Coach

Nassanu Yakubu – Goal Keepers Trainer

Mabel Aboah - Team Doctor

Asabea Opare - Physiotherapist

Susie Djoleto - Team Nurse

Felix Bewu - Welfare Officer

Genevieve Clottey - Equipment Officer

Source: ghanafa.org
Disclaimer
Related Articles: