Ben Owu resigns from role as Hearts of Oak’s goalkeepers’ trainer

Goalkeepers trainer, Ben Owu

Hearts of Oak’s goalkeepers' trainer Ben Owu has resigned from the position with immediate effect, information reaching footballghana.com has revealed.

The former Ghana U-17 goalkeeper joined the club one and a half years ago but has decided to end his stay.



It is understood that the goalkeepers' trainer is not happy with recent happenings and has hence decided to look elsewhere.



Close sources have revealed that Ben Owu tendered in his resignation letter on Monday, February 15, 2021.

The shocking news means that Hearts of Oak have lost two coaches in one day. As reported earlier, the team’s head coach Kosta Papic has left the club and on his way to South Africa to take on a new job.



The departure of the two coaches leaves the Ghanaian giants in trouble especially after losing assistant coach Asare Bediako recently.



Meanwhile, information gathered indicates that officials of Hearts of Oak have settled on Coach Yaw Preko as the new head coach and will make an official announcement in the coming days.