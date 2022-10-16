Benching Dede Ayew at 2022 World Cup is nonsense - Lawrence Tetteh

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh has described calls for Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew to start matches from the bench at the 2022 World Cup as nonsense.

Speaking in an interview on GTV’s Breakfast show, Dr Lawrence Tetteh explained that the former West Ham star has laboured for this country and does not deserve to be treated as a bench warmer.



He argued that Dede Ayew has made so many sacrifices which cannot be overlooked. He also stated that eople calling for the Black Stars captain to be benched are only envious of the player's success.



“Dede Ayew is an inspirer, he has been with the youth team even when he was much younger and they won the u-20 World Cup,” he said.



“He has been consistent with the Black Stars, today as we speak now he is the only one who has more caps than Asamoah Gyan. So you don’t throw away people who have laboured.

“This notion that Ghanaians being jealous and envious of people's success we must stop it. Dede Ayew is a good footballer, he’s played very well and he is currently the captain. If you want to get the unity that we needed for the team, then we need someone like him.



“If we bench him for the new players that have come, you’ve demoralised the team and people will not die for the country. So it doesn’t make sense at all,” Dr Lawrence Tetteh stated.



Andre Ayew has played at two World Cups with Ghana, 2010 and 2014 tournaments.



