0
Menu
Sports

Benicio Baker-Boaitey extends contract with Brighton

Benicio Baker Boaitey Sdd Attacker, Benicio Baker-Boaitey

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian attacker Benicio Baker-Boaitey has extended his contract with Premier League side Brighton for an additional year.

The 19-year-old made a temporary transfer to Albion from FC Porto in January 2022 before making it permanent last summer.

The Londoner, who began his career at West Ham, has made an impact on Brighton's under-18s and under-21s since joining the team 18 months ago. He also played 10 games in Premier League 2 last season.

Brighton's Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth stated that the club is happy Benicio Baker-Boaitey agreed to extend his stay. Shannon Ruth also lauded Baker-Boaitey's performance last season.

“We’re really happy that Benicio has extended his contract with the club,"

“Since he arrived, it’s been clear to see what an exciting player he can be and last season he showed some real promising moments,"

“We’re looking forward to working with him more over the next two years and look forward to seeing his continued development,” coach Shannon Ruth said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Related Articles: