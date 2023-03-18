Benin's Cotonou to host first CAF Ordinary Assembly in July 2023

CAF Ordinary Assembly

Benin’s capital city, Cotonou, is set to host the 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly on July 13, 2023, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed.

This announcement marks a significant milestone as it is the first time that Benin will be hosting a CAF Ordinary Assembly.



CAF expressed their excitement about working closely with the Benin Football Association, the Benin Government, and various stakeholders to host CAF’s Member Associations in Cotonou.



The General Assembly is expected to bring together the leaders of African football to discuss critical issues affecting the development of football on the continent.

The Assembly will also provide a platform for CAF’s Executive Committee to present reports on the progress made in various areas of their mandate, including finance, competitions, and development.



CAF acknowledged Benin’s recent hosting of the 2021 CAF Confederation Cup final as a testament to the country’s capacity to host such significant events.



The match saw Algeria’s JS Kabylie triumph over Raja Club Athletic of Morocco in a keenly contested encounter.